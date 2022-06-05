Credit Suisse AG Sells 14,438 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,438 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of Life Storage worth $20,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Life Storage by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,952,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,368,000 after acquiring an additional 400,350 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Life Storage by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,114,000 after acquiring an additional 122,628 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $2,061,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Life Storage by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 861,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,901,000 after acquiring an additional 150,055 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its position in Life Storage by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 22,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $116.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.21 and a 200 day moving average of $134.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.55. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.53 and a 12 month high of $154.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Life Storage’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.30%.

In other Life Storage news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $538,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on LSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.20.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

