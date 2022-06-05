Credit Suisse AG Trims Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,225,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 45,977 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Western Union were worth $21,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 297.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 3,208.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.12.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Western Union had a return on equity of 269.10% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.41%.

WU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.96.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

