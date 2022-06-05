Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,225,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 45,977 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Western Union were worth $21,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Western Union by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Western Union by 3,208.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WU opened at $17.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average is $18.12. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Western Union had a return on equity of 269.10% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Western Union announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 41.41%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WU. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.96.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

