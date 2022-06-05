bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,199,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,005 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 3.14% of bluebird bio worth $21,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 70.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,899,000 after acquiring an additional 283,517 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 18.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 109.1% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 14,405 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 20.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 56,739 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 4.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.56. bluebird bio, Inc. has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $35.59.

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 111.73% and a negative net margin of 2,183.15%. bluebird bio’s revenue was up 117.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.07) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on BLUE shares. Cowen lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on bluebird bio from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

bluebird bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.