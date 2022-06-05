State Street Corp Buys 1,317 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 880,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $212,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 693.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.88.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $210.30 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $175.01 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.02 and its 200-day moving average is $216.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 87.26%. The business had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

