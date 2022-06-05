State Street Corp Boosts Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,744,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.01% of Avalara worth $225,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVLR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 128.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Avalara in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,424,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Avalara by 13.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in Avalara in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,298,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Avalara by 6.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,582,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,139,000 after acquiring an additional 216,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total transaction of $366,213.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,716,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at $46,791,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,280 shares of company stock worth $5,049,130. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AVLR opened at $88.87 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.59 and a 12 month high of $191.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -60.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $204.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVLR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.81.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

