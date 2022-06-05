State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,268,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.01% of Fox Factory worth $215,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,003,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Fox Factory by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,233,000 after purchasing an additional 146,077 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 266,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,371,000 after acquiring an additional 72,992 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,109,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $83.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.05. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $190.29.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.60 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 12.46%. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

