State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,992,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 428,537 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.12% of The Carlyle Group worth $219,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CG. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 495.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 407.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.45.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $4,874,502.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,671,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,718,217.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 93,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,369,291 in the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.62 and a 52 week high of $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.24). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

