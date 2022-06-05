iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

IUSV opened at $72.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.34. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $78.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.