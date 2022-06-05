Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $46,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

ROST stock opened at $82.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.75 and a 52-week high of $127.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

ROST has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

