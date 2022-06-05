Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Position Boosted by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,838,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Exelixis by 42.1% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,071,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,726 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth $21,140,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 75.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,216,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,857,000 after acquiring an additional 952,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,299,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,548,000 after acquiring an additional 692,622 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelixis alerts:

EXEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Shares of EXEL opened at $19.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.59. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $23.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.22 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 19.60%. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $224,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,037,954.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 4,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $103,774.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,225 shares of company stock worth $1,610,649. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis (Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.