Commerce Bank Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVO. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter.

NVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $563.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $112.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.40 and a 200 day moving average of $107.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $79.84 and a 52 week high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

