Commerce Bank Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,596,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 150,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after purchasing an additional 30,059 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $205.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.62 and a 52 week high of $259.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.10%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVB. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.06.

AvalonBay Communities Profile (Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.