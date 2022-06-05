Commerce Bank Sells 383 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 252.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,965,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,704.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $87.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $69.88 and a one year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

