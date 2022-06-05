Commerce Bank Sells 1,985 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,815,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,345,000 after purchasing an additional 356,528 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 1,144.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after buying an additional 214,884 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,633,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,598,000 after buying an additional 155,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after buying an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

SKY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Skyline Champion from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Skyline Champion from $87.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Skyline Champion from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.60.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $54.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.01 and its 200 day moving average is $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.93. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $85.92.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $638.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.80 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $171,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $343,817.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

