Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Position Boosted by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $10,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 252.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 248,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,020,000 after buying an additional 177,939 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 32.3% in the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 708,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,455,000 after buying an additional 172,765 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,796,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,287,000 after buying an additional 124,659 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 103.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 206,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,410,000 after buying an additional 104,900 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,410,000 after buying an additional 90,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $993,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total transaction of $155,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.40.

NYSE VAC opened at $147.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $132.65 and a 52-week high of $175.79.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

