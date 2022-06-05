State Street Corp Buys 43,938 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,528,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.18% of Voya Financial worth $233,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Voya Financial by 63.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,488,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $398,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,604 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,851,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $321,730,000 after acquiring an additional 41,814 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Voya Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,034,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $201,193,000 after acquiring an additional 169,820 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Voya Financial by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,792,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,849,000 after acquiring an additional 144,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,943,000 after acquiring an additional 31,610 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $66.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.30. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.97 and a 12 month high of $74.97.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 13.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.80%.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.50.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

