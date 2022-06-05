State Street Corp Acquires 29,876 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 997,524 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,876 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.81% of Paylocity worth $235,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 735,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,167,000 after purchasing an additional 558,180 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Paylocity by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,047,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,736,000 after acquiring an additional 394,456 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Paylocity by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,068,000 after acquiring an additional 296,846 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Paylocity by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,389,000 after acquiring an additional 126,312 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 379.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,767,000 after acquiring an additional 103,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTY opened at $182.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.53 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.56. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $152.97 and a 1 year high of $314.49.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $245.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.64 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.06%. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Paylocity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.18.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total value of $7,981,461.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,467,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,537,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

