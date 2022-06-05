Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,041 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in UiPath by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,611 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth about $719,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UiPath by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,082 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $93,336,000 after buying an additional 90,485 shares during the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. lifted its holdings in UiPath by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 398,460 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $17,186,000 after buying an additional 97,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 66,337 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UiPath alerts:

PATH stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $79.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 0.33.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $245.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. UiPath’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on UiPath from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on UiPath from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on UiPath from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on UiPath from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on UiPath from $57.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.70.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $71,066.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UiPath Profile (Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.