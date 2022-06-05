Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,335,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,372 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.46% of Alaska Air Group worth $225,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,802,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,290,000 after purchasing an additional 150,097 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,310,000 after purchasing an additional 503,198 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,914,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,735,000 after purchasing an additional 30,119 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,751,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,234,000 after purchasing an additional 118,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,496,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,992,000 after buying an additional 12,141 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ALK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.13.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $48.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.02 and a 200 day moving average of $52.83. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.39 and a 12 month high of $67.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.25. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.51) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.