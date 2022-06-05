State Street Corp Grows Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

State Street Corp grew its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,335,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.46% of Alaska Air Group worth $225,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALK opened at $48.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.83. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $43.39 and a one year high of $67.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

