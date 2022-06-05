State Street Corp Sells 33,735 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,816,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.50% of Tempur Sealy International worth $226,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 162.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPX stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 272.95%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.78%.

TPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

