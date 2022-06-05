State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,509,105 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 111,076 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $227,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 949.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $89.21 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $65.66 and a 12-month high of $105.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.53. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $462.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.10%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.25.

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.23 per share, with a total value of $456,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,575.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

