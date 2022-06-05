State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,509,105 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $227,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 543.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,016,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,814 shares during the period. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,734,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 207.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 208,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,751,000 after acquiring an additional 140,585 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 229,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,862,000 after acquiring an additional 116,604 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 149.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 172,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after acquiring an additional 103,351 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.23 per share, for a total transaction of $456,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,575.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.25.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $89.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.78. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $65.66 and a 52-week high of $105.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $462.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.66 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 19.10%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

