State Street Corp Has $227.90 Million Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,644,379 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,354 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.21% of Sunrun worth $227,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,876 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 22,013 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP increased its stake in Sunrun by 231.1% during the 4th quarter. LNZ Capital LP now owns 75,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 52,979 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Sunrun by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,988 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Sunrun by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

RUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.92.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $26.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -38.26 and a beta of 2.22.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.38). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $29,052.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $676,518.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,693 shares of company stock worth $1,013,903 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.