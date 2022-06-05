Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 778,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.57% of Lithia Motors worth $231,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 246.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,009,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,895,000 after acquiring an additional 718,639 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 810,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.0% during the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 790,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,462,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,066,000 after acquiring an additional 147,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 412,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total transaction of $80,257.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $1,525,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,487,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LAD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.71.

LAD opened at $297.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $296.19 and its 200-day moving average is $301.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.20 and a twelve month high of $387.63.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 4.00%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

