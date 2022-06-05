State Street Corp Cuts Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,819,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,097 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.46% of Kohl’s worth $238,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Kohl’s to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.87.

Kohl’s stock opened at $41.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.84. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

Kohl’s Profile (Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.