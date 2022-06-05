APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in APA were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of APA by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 336,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 204,244 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,493,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,210 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth $557,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,358,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,596,000 after acquiring an additional 80,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in APA by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 148,675 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other APA news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $48.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 4.12. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average of $35.47.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. APA’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

APA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on APA to $54.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.97.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

