State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,588,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,874 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.60% of Trip.com Group worth $236,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,175,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,885 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,958,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,216,000 after buying an additional 4,407,274 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,341,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,999,000 after buying an additional 471,943 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,276,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,436,000 after buying an additional 364,282 shares during the period. Finally, Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 7,918,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,941,000 after buying an additional 1,366,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $21.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.07 and a beta of 0.92. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.36 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TCOM. StockNews.com cut Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

