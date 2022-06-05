Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 18,632 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,632 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.68.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

