iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,063,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 803,082 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.31% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $236,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779,269 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,616,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,887 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,733,000.

IJR stock opened at $102.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.17. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $93.29 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

