State Street Corp Raises Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

State Street Corp increased its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,432,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 316,720 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 6.10% of BankUnited worth $229,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,621,000 after buying an additional 203,689 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 544,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,023,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,751,000 after buying an additional 90,206 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,221,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,703,000 after buying an additional 108,455 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,034,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,777,000 after buying an additional 55,696 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKU has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $27,529.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $274,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.23. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $48.72.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $222.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.79 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

