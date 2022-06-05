State Street Corp Has $241.81 Million Stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,919,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 8.79% of ABM Industries worth $241,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 6.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 8.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $92,629.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $397,113.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,140 shares of company stock worth $1,141,717. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $38.44 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.99.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 41.71%.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

