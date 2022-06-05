First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Position Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,102,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,969 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $242,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAF. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in First American Financial by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,962,000 after buying an additional 228,233 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,210,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,696,000 after purchasing an additional 212,653 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 280.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 269,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,106,000 after purchasing an additional 198,885 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,504,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $10,294,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $59.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.75. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $57.30 and a 12-month high of $81.54. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.04). First American Financial had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

FAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.73.

In other news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 39,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $2,337,069.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,922,978.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

