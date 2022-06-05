State Street Corp Cuts Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,210,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 260,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.07% of Annaly Capital Management worth $242,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,910,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,428,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156,132 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 80,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 61,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 84,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 141.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

