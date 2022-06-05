LPL Financial LLC Purchases 1,920 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $12,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,594,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,883,000 after buying an additional 69,773 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 61.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,120,000 after buying an additional 1,116,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,274,000 after buying an additional 69,362 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,467,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,441,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.20.

NYSE TT opened at $138.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.05. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $128.13 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.