HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,387 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $12,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $354.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.47 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $295.53 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $393.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $509.78.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on HubSpot from $625.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on HubSpot from $690.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.37.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $340.08 per share, with a total value of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,012,895.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,094 shares of company stock worth $7,288,708 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

