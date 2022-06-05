State Street Corp Has $248.02 Million Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,562,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,925 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 5.30% of Highwoods Properties worth $248,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 62,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 31,123 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 85,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 100,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average is $43.29. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 37.75% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.