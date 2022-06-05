iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB) Holdings Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,273 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF were worth $12,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000.

BATS DIVB opened at $39.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.12. iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $32.90.

