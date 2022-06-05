10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,666,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $248,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 19.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,092 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $47,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,692.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $61,632.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,144,352.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,887 shares of company stock worth $238,290 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $45.27 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $36.76 and a one year high of $208.99. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.30 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.10.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.57.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

