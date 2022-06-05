HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,387 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $12,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total value of $93,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,040,129.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,094 shares of company stock valued at $7,288,708 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot stock opened at $354.11 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $295.53 and a twelve month high of $866.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $509.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.47 and a beta of 1.70.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Cowen lowered their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.37.

HubSpot Profile (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.