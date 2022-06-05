State Street Corp Raises Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,648,252 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,825 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.59% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $248,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TNDM. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.80.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $63.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 793.60 and a beta of 0.69. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $60.25 and a one year high of $155.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 6.21.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $999,897.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,064,202.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $27,709.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,163.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,270 and sold 17,915 shares valued at $1,757,481. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

