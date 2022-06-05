State Street Corp Has $247.31 Million Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,436,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 24,064 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.70% of IPG Photonics worth $247,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPGP. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,302,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,415,000 after buying an additional 292,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 150.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,356,000 after purchasing an additional 226,167 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the third quarter worth $14,525,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 185,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,899,000 after purchasing an additional 74,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $101.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.07. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $90.51 and a one year high of $220.51.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.48 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on IPGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.78.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

