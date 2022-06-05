Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Stock Position Lowered by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,449,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 408,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.91% of Webster Financial worth $248,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 443.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBS. TheStreet lowered Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.29. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.55 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.23.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

In related news, Director William L. Atwell acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.43 per share, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $48,149.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,070.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

