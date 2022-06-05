State Street Corp Purchases 4,273 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

State Street Corp raised its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $246,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,055,000 after buying an additional 24,701 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in BeiGene by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 116,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,590,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BeiGene by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,927,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in BeiGene by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in BeiGene by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period.

In other BeiGene news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total value of $1,105,253.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $141.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.05. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $118.18 and a 52-week high of $426.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.00.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.12). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 218.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

BGNE has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink lowered shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.25.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

