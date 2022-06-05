LPL Financial LLC Acquires 100,355 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 319,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,355 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $12,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,570,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lucid Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,884,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,627,000 after acquiring an additional 231,135 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,735,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,183,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,553,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,128,000 after purchasing an additional 560,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCID stock opened at 18.67 on Friday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 13.25 and a fifty-two week high of 57.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 20.03 and its 200-day moving average price is 29.67. The company has a current ratio of 11.45, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.30 by 0.25. The business had revenue of 57.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 55.56 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18334.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 34.17.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

