MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,407,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 25,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $245,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $120.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.95 and a 200-day moving average of $145.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.53. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $186.83.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.56 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.57%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MKSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.56.

MKS Instruments Profile (Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.