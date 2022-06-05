PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,508,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,922 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $248,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,565,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 33.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,140,000 after purchasing an additional 80,702 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 11.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $4,689,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $2,859,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACW opened at $31.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.42. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.77 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.59.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.04). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $329.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

PACW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush cut their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on PacWest Bancorp to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

