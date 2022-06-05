LPL Financial LLC Purchases 88,273 Shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,273 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF were worth $12,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $345,000.

Shares of BATS:DIVB opened at $39.52 on Friday. iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.12.

