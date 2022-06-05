Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stake Raised by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,648,252 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 35,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.59% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $248,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $63.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.25 and a 12 month high of $155.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 793.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TNDM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.80.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kathleen Mcgroddy-Goetz sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $27,709.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,112 shares in the company, valued at $571,163.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,270 and have sold 17,915 shares valued at $1,757,481. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.